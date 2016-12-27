Kansas high school students to receive ACT score projections

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas high school students will now receive ACT college-entrance exam score projections with their state test results.

The Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2hpIncO ) reports the University of Kansas’ Center for Educational Testing and Evaluation studied the correlation between 10th grade assessments and ACT scores, and the state Board of Education evaluated the results of the analysis this month.

Ten school districts participated in the study, including five of the state’s six largest districts.

Education commissioner Randy Watson says students who take 10th grade assessments in the future will now receive ACT projection information with their test scores.

Education officials say they hope this information will be useful for parents and students to make decisions such as which courses to take in high school.