KDOT Announces Approved December Bids

The Kansas Department of Transportation has approved bids for the state of December for highway construction and maintenance projects in Kansas.

Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on the proximity and type of work:

Wabaunsee – 70‑99 KA-4415-01 – I‑70 at the rest area near Paxico, lighting, Phillips Southern Electric Company Inc., Wichita, Ks., $47,050.00.

70‑99 KA-4415-01 – I‑70 at the rest area near Paxico, lighting, Phillips Southern Electric Company Inc., Wichita, Ks., $47,050.00. Riley (approved November 2016) – 81 TE‑0405‑01 ‑ Pedestrian-bike path along Knox Lane from Casement Road to Northeast Community Park, pedestrian and bicycle paths, Pavers Inc., Salina, Ks., $219,445.13.