The Geary County Sheriff’s Department reported a single vehicle non-injury accident on Monday, December 26th.

Deputies responded to Range Road and Old 77 where Kelvin Turner of Milford, KS was traveling southbound in a 2003 GMC Sonoma when he struck a deer.

—

In the 48 hour period from 7:00 am Saturday, December 24th, 2016 through 7:00 am Monday, December 26th deputies responded to or self-initiated a total of 57 incidents, resulting in 7 cases, 4 citations and 1 arrest.