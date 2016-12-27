Regional Recommendations on Fort Riley Reduction Economic Impact Analysis

The recent Flint Hills Economic Analysis contained a number of recommendations to promote regional growth.

The study, funded by a grant to the Flint Hills Regional Council, was conducted by Matrix Design Group to assess the impact of the loss of 2345 soldiers and their family members at Fort Riley.

Some of the recommendations include:

Continue working at the local, state and federal levels to protect and expand the region’s defense economy by identifying opportunities for military mission and compatible industrial growth

Develop an annual Congressional legislative plan including priorities and objectives, and a contact plan to implement the objectives

Pursue community partnerships

Conduct a regional skills gap analysis to identify how effectively the community is producing the talent necessary to meet the region’s future occupational demand

Fully understanding and tracking the demographic’s skills sets and desires of military personnel separating from Fort Riley

Increasing the career readiness training, job placement and retention of military personnel separating from Fort Riley throughout the region

Developing a regional economic development fund to assist in funding regional studies, workforce development programs, business recruitment incentives, grant opportunities and other economic and community development programs

Leverage the recently commissioned Joint Land Use Study to improve coordination and communication between the community and Fort Riley

The analysis was completed earlier this month by the Matrix Design Group firm.