Drunk Driving: Costing You Money, Your Career, and Potentially Your Life

Don’t drink and drive.

According to the CDC, motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death during the first three decades of Americans’ lives. Prevention of drunk and impaired driving can reduce those statistics.

JCPD Captain Keith Fitzgerald said that New Year’s Eve celebrations a time of the year when many who are not regular “party-goers” may indulge in festivities surrounding alcohol.

“I suggest that if you’re going to go and have a few drinks for the evening that you make sure you have yourself a designated driver; or, if you’re going to sponsor a party, that you make a arrangements so that the people attending the party that do drink aren’t going to drive or [not] have a safe way home,” said Fitzgerald.

Law enforcement may not necessarily increase the patrol presence over the weekend, but they will be on the lookout for impaired drivers.

“It can be very expensive if you get picked up for driving under the influence in the state of Kansas,” said Fitzgerald. “First you’re going to pay for the bonds and all that stuff just to get out of confinement, it could cost you your career, then you’re going to have to have an attorney when you go to court if you so desire to go that route, and whatever it costs to defend yourself through the Municipal Court or District Court.”

In addition to the financial l oss of drunk driving, it can cost you your life or the life of others.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving there were over 7000 DUI arrests in Kansas in the last year.

Be safe, plan ahead this New Year’s Eve – Don’t drink and drive.