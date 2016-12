CLAY COUNTY – A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. on Wednesday in Clay County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Melody E. Vathauer, 25, Clay Center was eastbound Kansas 9 one mile east of Clifton.

The vehicle hit a deer.

EMS transported Vathauer to the hospital in Clay Center.

Details on seat belt usage were not available, according to the KHP.