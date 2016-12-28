“Losers Aren’t Exactly Losers”..Learning for Future Leadership

City Commissioner Jim Sands is passionate about local youth activities – he’s been focusing on providing more opportunities for youth in basketball.

“What I want to do is provide more people the opportunity for basketball, maybe even intramural; but I want to give our kids the opportunity to play with other folks from different communities,” said Sands.

Sands said that speaking with a Lady Jay basketball player after the loss at Manhattan was eye opening. “She said that, ‘when we went to Manhattan and played basketball last weekend, they were like in a different league’ – and that’s what I want to give our folks, more opportunity to play a different style of basketball or a more competitive style of basketball; but if they continue to stay right here in town and think their level of basketball is the best there is, then they get blown out when they get to other communities.”

Sands said he wants to provide local youth with successful tools, and different coaching aspects – something it said will make them better all around people in future endeavors.

“Losers aren’t exactly losers, they’re learning for future leadership,” said Sands.