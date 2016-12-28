Police: Kansas teen arrested for deadly drug deal shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested in a deadly Wichita shooting.

KAKE-TV reports that the suspect was booked into jail Wednesday morning on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Charles Hawkins.

Police Lt Todd Ojile says Hawkins was killed Friday when he pulled out a gun and attempted to rob the suspect during a drug deal. Ojile says the suspect also was armed and shot Hawkins.

Prosecutors plan to present the case to prosecutors later this week. Hawkins’ death is Wichita’s 33rd homicide of 2016.