Teen in custody after fatal SW Kansas shooting

SEWARD COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Seward County are investigating a fatal shooting.

Just before 7:30 on Tuesday, emergency responders were called to 1108 Krause Court in Liberal for a victim of a gun shot wound, according to a media release.

Responding officers found two victims of gun shots at the scene, a 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old man. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old male was transported to Southwest Medical Center by EMS in serious condition. He was later flown to Wichita for additional treatment.

A citizen provided a tip of a 19-year-old man involved in the shooting.

The 19-year-old was located and taken into custody without incident at a residence in the 100 block of West Curtis in Liberal.

An affidavit will be submitted to the Seward County Attorney seeking formal charges.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.