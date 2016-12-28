Walk Kansas Kicks off March 19 and Concludes May 13, 2017

This eight-week fitness program is available as an easy, inexpensive way to better health. Walk Kansas is designed to promote activity and better health for Kansans and detailed information can be found at www.walkkansas.org.

This is a team-based program in which groups of six people, one serving as a captain,work toward a common goal. That goal typically is for the team members to collectively meet the minimum goal for physical activity (150 miles per week as a team), to walk 423 miles over the eight-week period, the distance across Kansas.

Those teams that want a greater challenge can set a goal to walk the equivalent ofacross the state and back (846 miles) or around the perimeter of Kansas (1,200 miles).

Team members can walk individually or as a team. Participation incentives will beoffered through random drawings for teams that qualify. Individuals can purchase WalkKansas participation t-shirts and jackets if they choose.

Another feature of the program is the option to log servings of fruits and vegetableseaten weekly. For more information on how to register your team for this fun fitnessactivity, contact the Geary County K-State Research and Extension office to receive aregistration packet.

The cost to participate in Walk Kansas is $10. Registration packets for each team aredue back in the Geary County Extension office by March 10, 2017.

Fees:$10 per person

Ages/Grades:All ages in teams of 6 registrants.

Dates:March 19 – May 13, 2017

Registration:Due by 5:00 p.m. March 10 with payment for each team member.

Contact: Geary County K-State Research and Extension at 785-238-4161 for more information or to receive a team registration packet.