Chamber of Commerce Events

–The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and dinner will be Thursday, January 26 at the Geary County Convention Center. The deadline to register at the Chamber is January 20th. Call 762-2632 for information.

–The Business After Hours for the Chamber in January will be on the 12th at Cox Bros. BBQ at 812 East Chestnut Street. It is scheduled from 5-7 p.m.

–The Junction City Military Affairs Council will host their next monthly breakfast on Thursday, January 26 at 7:30 a.m. at Riley’s Conference Center at Fort Riley. This is a joint breakfast with the Manhattan Military Relations Committee. The deadline to register for the breakfast will be Friday, January 20 at 5 p.m. The cost of the breakfast is $12 per person. New this year: the rate for military service members is $10. The fee is payable by check or cash at the door or go to the Chamber website. To make a reservation call the Chamber at 762-2632.