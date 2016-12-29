K-State to Open Big 12 Play Against Texas

GAME 13

TEXAS (6-6, 0-0 Big 12)

AT KANSAS STATE (11-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Friday, December 30, 2016 7 p.m. Bramlage Coliseum (12,528) Manhattan, Kan.

COACHES

Kansas State: Bruce Weber (Wis.-Milwaukee ’78)

Overall: 403-210/19th season

At K-State: 90-55/5th season

Texas: 4-6 (2-2 at home)

Texas: Shaka Smart (Kenyon College ‘00)

Overall: 189-75/8th season

At Texas: 26-19/2nd season

Kansas State: 2-0 (1-0 on the road)

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Kansas State (11-1)

G: #3 Kamau Stokes (10.3 ppg., 4.3 apg.)

G: #5 Barry Brown (12.5 ppg., 2.7 rpg.)

G: #25 Wesley Iwundu (11.6 ppg., 5.3 rpg.)

F: #32 Dean Wade (9.0 ppg., 6.1 rpg.)

F: #4 D.J. Johnson (12.0 ppg., 7.1 rpg.)

Texas (6-6)

G: #0 Tevin Mack (14.7 ppg., 4.7 rpg.)

G: #1 Andrew Jones (9.6 ppg., 3.9 rpg.)

G: #12 Kerwin Roach, Jr. (11.0 ppg., 3.5 rpg.)

F: #31 Jarrett Allen (10.7 ppg., 6.9 rpg.)

F: #32 Shaquille Cleare (6.7 ppg., 4.9 rpg.)

INSIDE THE SERIES

Overall: K-State leads 17-15 (series began in 1971)

In Big 12 era: Texas leads 15-11 (5-7 on the road)

In Manhattan: K-State leads 9-5 (last meeting – 2/22/2016)

Current Streak: Texas, 4

Last Meeting: Texas, 71-70, in Manhattan, Kan., on 2/22/2016

Weber vs. Texas: 4-6 (2-2 at home)

Weber vs. Smart: 0-2 (0-1 at home)

GAME 13 – QUICK HITTERS

Kansas State (11-1) opens Big 12 play on Friday night, as the Wildcats play host to Texas (6-6) for the first time in a league opener at Bramlage Coliseum at 7 p.m. CT . The game will air nationally on ESPNews with Mitch Holthus (play-by-play) and Stephen Howard (analyst) on the call.

night, as the Wildcats play host to Texas (6-6) for the first time in a league opener at Bramlage Coliseum at . The game will air nationally on ESPNews with Mitch Holthus (play-by-play) and Stephen Howard (analyst) on the call. Friday’s conference opener will be the earliest in school history in the modern era and just the second-ever in December. K-State played at Kansas in a Missouri Valley Conference game on Dec. 16, 1927. The earliest league opener prior to that came on Jan. 2 in 1945, 1946, 1999 and 2016.

conference opener will be the earliest in school history in the modern era and just the second-ever in December. K-State played at Kansas in a Missouri Valley Conference game on Dec. 16, 1927. The earliest league opener prior to that came on in 1945, 1946, 1999 and 2016. K-State is 50-53 all-time in conference openers dating back to Missouri Valley play in 1914, including 7-13 in the Big 12 era. The Wildcats are 35-19 when opening league at home, including 5-3 in the Big 12 era.

K-State has lost its last 2 Big 12 openers, including in double-overtime a year ago to No. 19 West Virginia at home, 87-83. The last Wildcat win in a Big 12 home came at home over Oklahoma State, 74-71, on Jan. 4, 2014.

K-State leads the series with Texas, 17-15, however, the Longhorns hold a 15-11 advantage in the Big 12 era. Texas has won 4 straight in the series, which is the longest streak since K-State won the first 5 meetings.

K-State enters Friday’s game off to its best start (11-1) under head coach Bruce Weber and the best since also starting 11-1 during the 2011-12 season. The Wildcats have won 6 in a row, which is the longest winning streak since a 10-game streak from Nov. 24, 2013 to Jan. 7, 2014.

game off to its best start (11-1) under head coach Bruce Weber and the best since also starting 11-1 during the 2011-12 season. The Wildcats have won 6 in a row, which is the longest winning streak since a 10-game streak from Nov. 24, 2013 to Jan. 7, 2014. During its current win streak, K-State is averaging 77.3 points on 49.7 percent shooting, including 38.8 percent from 3-point range, with 4 players averaging in double figures led by senior D.J. Johnson’s 13.0 points per game. Opponents are averaging 58.2 points on 37 percent shooting.

K-State has won 9 straight at home venues (including 8 in a row at Bramlage Coliseum) dating back to last season with the last loss coming to Texas, 71-70, on Feb. 22, 2016. The Wildcats went unbeaten at home (8-0) in non-conference play for the second consecutive season.

K-State has won its 8 home games by an average of 18.5 points per game, while averaging 75.5 points on 49.4 percent shooting and holding opponents to just 57 points on 36.4 percent shooting. Sophomore Barry Brown (13.6 ppg.) is one of 4 players averaging in double figures at home.

K-State is among the national leaders in defense, ranking 8th in scoring defense (58.5), 9th in field goal percentage defense (37.0), 34th in steals (8.3) and 39th in turnovers forced (16.0).

K-State has 5 players averaging in double figures led by Brown’s 12.5 points per game, who has double-digits in 10 of the first 12 games.

THE OPPONENT: TEXAS (6-6)

Texas enters Friday’s game with a 6-6 record after dropping a 63-58 decision to Kent State at home… The Longhorns opened the year with 3 straight wins before winning just 3 times in the last 9 games… The team is 0-4 away from home this season.

game with a 6-6 record after dropping a 63-58 decision to Kent State at home… The Longhorns opened the year with 3 straight wins before winning just 3 times in the last 9 games… The team is 0-4 away from home this season. The Longhorns are averaging 70.2 points on 43.1 percent shooting, including 28.9 percent from 3-point range, with 36.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game… They are allowing opponents 65.6 points per game on 39.6 percent shooting, including 29.5 percent from beyond the arc… The team is shooting 66.4 percent from the free throw line.

Texas is one of the youngest teams in the country with 2 true freshman and 2 sophomore starters to go with senior Shaquille Cleare… Sophomore Tevin Mack (14.7 ppg.) is one of 3 Longhorns averaging in double figures, along with fellow sophomore Kerwin Roach, Jr. (11.0 ppg.) and freshman Jarrett Allen (10.7 ppg.)… Mack is shooting 45.5 percent, including 40.6 percent from long range, to go with a team-best 26 3-point field goals… Roach leads in assists (2.9 apg.) and steals (1.5 spg.), while Allen is tops in rebounding (6.9 rpg.) while connecting on a team-best 57 percent… Freshman Andrew Jones averages 9.6 points.

Texas is led by 2nd-year head coach Shaka Smart, who has a 26-19 record… He has an 189-75 overall record in his 8th season as a head coach, which includes a stint at VCU where he led the Rams to 5 NCAA Tournaments and the 2011 Final Four.

BREAKING DOWN THE SERIES

This will be the 33rd meeting between the two schools with K-State leading 17-15 in a series that dates to 1971.

Texas owns a 15-11 edge in the Big 12 era vs. K-State with the Longhorns sweeping the series in 2015 and 2016… Texas has won 5 of the last 6 games, including 4 in a row… The 4-game winning streak is the longest since K-State won 5 from 1971-84.

K-State is 9-5 at home vs. Texas in the series, including 7-5 in the Big 12 era… The Wildcats had won 4 in a row over the Longhorns at Bramlage Coliseum before losing the last 2 at home… The last win came on Feb. 8, 2014 by a score of 74-57.

Head coach Bruce Weber is 4-6 all-time vs. Texas, including 4-5 in his tenure at K-State.

LAST SEASON VS. TEXAS

K-State lost both meetings with Texas in 2016, losing 60-57 in Austin on Jan. 5 and 71-70 in Manhattan on Feb. 22 .

and 71-70 in Manhattan on . Isaiah Taylor and Javan Felix keyed a late Texas run in the first meeting, as the Longhorns used a 14-4 spurt to earn a 60-57 win at home… The duo scored 13 of the team’s final 16 points… Barry Brown led the Wildcats with 15 points.

A K-State comeback fell inches short as Dean Wade missed a game-winning 3-pointer, as Texas held on 71-70 in the second meeting… After a 3-pointer by Brown cut the lead to 71-70 with 20 seconds left, Javan Felix missed the front-end of a 1-and-1 with 14 seconds to set up the final sequence… Justin Edwards scored a game-high 20 points, while D.J. Johnson added 16.

Justin Edwards led 4 Wildcats in double figures in the 2 meetings with Texas with team-high averages of 16.5 points and 9 rebounds… D.J. Johnson (11.0 ppg.), Wesley Iwundu (10.0 ppg.) and Barry Brown (10.0 ppg.) also averaged double figures.

CONFERENCE OPENERS

K-State is 50-53 in conference openers dating back to Missouri Valley play in 1914, including 35-19 in openers at home… The Big 12 is the fifth league following the MVC (1914-28), Big Six (1929-47), Big Seven (1948-58) and Big Eight (1959-96).

Friday’s game is the earliest league opener in school history in the modern era and just the second in the month of December… The last time the Wildcats played a conference game in December was on Dec. 16, 1927 when playing at Kansas in a Missouri Valley Conference game… The previous earliest league opener came on Jan. 2 in 1945, 1946, 1999 and 2016.

game is the earliest league opener in school history in the modern era and just the second in the month of December… The last time the Wildcats played a conference game in December was on Dec. 16, 1927 when playing at Kansas in a Missouri Valley Conference game… The previous earliest league opener came on in 1945, 1946, 1999 and 2016. K-State is 7-13 in Big 12 openers, including a 5-3 mark in those openers at home… The Wildcats have lost their last 2 league openers at Oklahoma State in 2015 and at home to No. 19 West Virginia in double-overtime in 2016… The last win at home against OSU, 74-71, on Jan. 4, 2014… The game marks just the 5th time K-State has opened Big 12 play at home since 2009.

Friday’s game will be the 1st time that K-State and Texas have met in a conference opener.

HOME SWEET HOME

K-State has a 147-28 (.840) record at Bramlage Coliseum over the past 10 seasons, including 62-23 (.729) mark in Big 12 play.

K-State has a 348-108 record (.763) at Bramlage Coliseum, which are the 2nd-most wins behind the 378 at Ahearn Field House.

The Wildcats need 3 more wins to post double-digit wins at Bramlage Coliseum for the 16th consecutive season, including the 24th time of its 29 seasons in the arena… The Wildcats are 7-0 this season with 8 consecutive wins dating back to last season.

K-State has 4 wins over the No. 1 team in Bramlage Coliseum, including Missouri, 65-58, on Feb. 8, 1990, Texas, 71-62, on Jan. 18, 2010, Kansas, 84-68, on Feb. 14, 2011 and Oklahoma, 80-69, on Feb. 6, 2016.

K-State is now 33-54 (.379) all-time against Top 25 foes at Bramlage Coliseum, including 18-14 (.563) since 2008.

Head coach Bruce Weber is 63-12 (.840) at Bramlage Coliseum, including 27-9 (.750) vs. Big 12 opponents.

OFF TO A GOOD START ON OFFENSE

K-State is averaging 76.4 points on 49.0 percent shooting and 38.8 percent from 3-point range, through the first 12 games with assists on 61.5 percent of its made field goals (203/330).

The 76.4 scoring average is the highest in non-conference play since the 2011-12 team averaged 77.2 points, while the 49 percent field goal average and 38.8 percent 3-point field goal average are the highest in more than a decade in non-conference play… The 95 3-pointers are the most in non-conference play since posting 107 in 2010-11, while the 203 assists are the most since 2012-13.

The Wildcats have scored 70 or more points in 9 of the first 12 games, including 80 or more points 6 times… The 9 games of 70 or more points are the most in a non-conference play under head coach Bruce Weber and the most since since posting 10 in 2011-12, while the 6 games of 80 or more points are the most under Weber and the most since totaling 7 in 2010-11.

K-State has shot better than 43 percent in each game, including 50 percent or higher 5 times (vs. Omaha (11/15), Hampton (11/20), Green Bay (11/30), Saint Louis (12/3) and Prairie View A&M (12/6)… The Wildcats shot a season-best 58.3 percent (28-of-48) against Hampton, including 52.2 percent (12-of-23) from 3-point range.

K-State has connected on at least 50 percent of its field goals in at least one half of 11 of 12 games this season, including hitting the mark in both halves against Hampton (11/20), Green Bay (11/30) and Prairie View A&M (12/6).

K-State is averaging 32.3 points in the paint, 21.0 bench points, 18.9 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second-chance points and 12.2 fast-break points… The 146 fast-break points (12.2 ppg.) is an improvement of 5.2 ppg. from 2015-16 (7.1 ppg.).

IMPROVEMENT FROM LONG RANGE

One of the focal points for K-State in the offseason was to make improvement from 3-point range, where the Wildcats finished 10th in the Big 12 in both 3-point field goal percentage (30.0) and 3-point field goals made per game (5.30).

K-State is shooting 38.8 percent (95-of-245) from 3-point range and is averaging 7.9 3-point field goals per game.

K-State ranks 58th nationally in 3-point field goal percentage… The team is 4th in both percentage and makes in the Big 12.

K-State has at least 7 3-pointers in 9 games, including double digits vs. Western Illinois (11/11), Hampton (11/15) and Prairie View A&M (12/6)… The Wildcats are 55-17 under Bruce Weber when connecting on at least 6 treys, including 9-0 this season.

The Wildcats knocked down 10-of-14 3-point field goals in the opener with Western Illinois (11/11), including all 7 treys in the second half… The 71.4 3-point percentage was the highest of Bruce Weber era and the 3rd-most makes.

K-State posted 12 triples vs. Hampton (11/20), which were the most since also hitting 12 vs. Tulane on Dec. 28, 2013.

11 Wildcats have at least one 3-pointer this season, including a team-best 22-of-54 start by Kamau Stokes… Stokes has at least 1 3-pointer in 10 of 12 games, including at least 2 in 8 games… Five players have 10 or more 3-pointers.

Seven Wildcats had at least one 3-pointer at Colorado State (12/17) for the 2nd time this season and the 1st time since Green Bay (11/30)… Before this season, the last time 7 Wildcats had a 3-pointer in a game was against Iowa State on Feb. 12, 2011.

K-State has made at least one 3-pointer in 284 consecutive games dating back to the start of the 2008-09 season.

OFFENSIVE BALANCE HAS BEEN KEY

Five players are averaging in double figures, including 4 starters, led by Barry Brown (12.5 ppg.) and D.J. Johnson (12.0 ppg.), while the other starter (Dean Wade) is averaging 9 points per game… 5 of the top 8 scorers are shooting 50 percent or better from the field… 6 different players have led the team in scoring, including 3 times each by Brown and Johnson.

At least 4 Wildcats have scored in double figures in 7 of 12 games, including at least 3 in 11 games… In all, 7 have at least 1 double-digit scoring game with 6 having at least 6 double-digit scoring games led by Brown’s 10 games of 10 or more points.

Six Wildcats scored in double figures in the win over Colorado State (12/17), including all 5 starters… It marked the 2nd time under Bruce Weber that 6 players registered double figures and the first time since Southern Utah on Nov. 14, 2014… It marked the 3rd time all 5 starters scored in double digits under Weber and the first since a win over Oklahoma State on Jan. 23, 2016.

Eight Wildcats are shooting 50 percent or better from the field, including 2 of 5 starters… The starters are shooting a combined 48.3 percent from the field (239-of-495), including 37.8 percent (59-of-156) from 3-point range.

Five Wildcats have led the team in assists, including 7 times by Stokes and 5 by Iwundu… Both rank in the Big 12’s Top 15 in both assists (Stokes – 9th, Iwundu – 15th) and assist-to-turnover ratio (Stokes – 11th, Iwundu – 15th).

THE WINNING STREAK BY THE NUMBERS

K-State is averaging 77.3 points during its 6-game winning streak on 49.7 percent shooting (168-of-338), including 38.8 percent (50-of-129) from 3-point range, and 70.3 percent (78-of-111) from the free throw line.

Six Wildcats are averaging 9.7 points or more, including 4 in double figures, led by senior D.J. Johnson (13.0 ppg)… Johnson is shooting 77.8 percent (35-of-45) from the field, while averaging a team-best 7.3 rebounds per outing.

Two others – Dean Wade and Xavier Sneed – are connecting on better than 50 percent from the field… Wade is averaging 11.5 points on 53.7 percent (22-of-41) shooting, including 42.9 percent (6-of-14) from 3-point range, and 6.7 rebounds, while Sneed is averaging 11 points on 51.1 percent (23-of-45) shooting, including 37.5 percent (9-of-24) from long range.

Barry Brown (10.8 ppg.) and Kamau Stokes (9.7 ppg.) have combined for 20 of the team’s 50 3-pointers.

On the defensive end, the Wildcats are holding opponents to just 58.2 points on 37 percent shooting, including 32.6 percent from 3-point range… The team has forced 93 turnovers during the streak, averaging 19.5 points off of turnovers.

GETTING DEFENSIVE

K-State has put up some impressive defensive numbers under head coach Bruce Weber, leading the Big 12 in scoring defense twice in the past 5 seasons (60.4 ppg. in 2012-13; 65.4 ppg. in 2013-14).

Since Weber’s arrival at K-State in 2012-13 (spanning 145 games), the Wildcats lead the Big 12 in scoring defense at 63.9 points per game (9,262)… The next closest team in that span is Baylor (64.9 ppg.) followed by Oklahoma State (65.3 ppg.).

K-State ranks 8th nationally in scoring defense (58.5), 9th in FG percentage defense (37.0), 34th in steals (8.3) and 39th in turnovers forced (16.0)… The Wildcats are 2nd in the Big 12 in scoring defense and FG percentage defense.

K-State has held its first 12 opponents to an average of 58.5 points on 37 percent shooting, including 33.8 percent from 3-point range, with just 138 assists on 246 made field goals… The Wildcats also hold a +4.1 rebounding margin (36.8-32.7).

Five opponents have been held to 55 points or less, while 9 of 12 foes have been held to 40 percent shooting or less.

55 opponents have been held to 60 points or less in Weber’s tenure with the Wildcats boasting a 49-6 mark in those contests (losses to Kansas in 2012, Northern Colorado & Kentucky in 2013, Texas Southern & Georgia in 2014 and Texas & OSU in 2016).

K-State held Robert Morris to just 40 points on 22.8 percent shooting (13-of-57)… It was the fewest points allowed and the lowest field goal percentage since Long Beach State scored 38 points on just 19.6 percent (11-of-56) on Nov. 24, 2013.

K-State is 79-23 under Bruce Weber when holding an opponent to 69 points or less and 11-32 when allowing 70 or more

TAKING ADVANTAGE OF TURNOVERS

K-State ranks among the national leaders in steals (8.3 apg./34th) and turnovers forced (16.0/39th).

K-State has scored at least 15 points off turnovers in each of the first 12 games, including a season-high 26 vs. Omaha (11/15)… Five times the team has scored 20 or more points off turnovers, including on 4 occasions during the 6-game winning streak.

The Wildcats have also forced 20 or more turnovers in 3 games, including a season-high 25 vs. Robert Morris (11/22).

K-State has scored more than 2,000 points (2,147) off of turnovers under Bruce Weber, an average of 14.8 points per game.

The current 8.3 steals per game average is on pace to be the 3rd-best average in school history and the highest since 1990-91.

PLAYING HARD IS A SKILL

One of the things that K-State has prided itself in under head coach Bruce Weber has been its ability to play harder than its opponents… Nothing is more valuable to Weber in this regard as the Wayne McClain Play Hart Chart, which is named in honor of the longtime Illinois high school coach and Wildcats’ former director of development who passed away on Oct. 15, 2014.

The chart, which is kept for both teams by graduate assistants and team managers, is a point system based on the elements of playing hard, including deflections/blocks, steals, dives, loose balls, offensive rebounds and charges (+2).

K-State has won the Play Hard Chart in 10 of 12 games by a combined score of 505-364.

