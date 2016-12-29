Ribbon Cutting Scheduled for VA Clinic

The ribbon cutting for the new Lt. General Richard Seitz VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Junction City has been scheduled for April 14th.

The new clinic is under construction on Southwind Drive adjacent to US Highway 77 on the south side of Junction City.

John Seitz, Military Affairs Council Director, notified JC Post of the ribbon cutting date. “Well I just got an email from the public affairs officer of the VA in this area, and he says that the ribbon cutting is now set for April 14 at 1:30 in the afternoon, and that Senator ( Jerry ) Moran will be here for that.”

The clinic will have more space than an existing VA community based outpatient clinic that is located at 715 Southwind Drive in Junction City.