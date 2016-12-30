AAA Kansas Provides Advice Ahead of New Year’s Eve

To strengthen efforts to protect the public against drunk drivers and reduce alcohol-related traffic deaths, AAAKansas is offering safety advice to New Year’s Eve partygoers.

–Always plan ahead to designate a non-drinking driver before any party or celebration begins.

–Never get behind the wheel of a car when you’ve been drinking alcohol–even after just one drink.

–Never ride as a passenger in a car driven by someone who has been drinking alcohol –even after just one drink.

–Do not hesitate to take the keys from friends or family members who may be impaired.

–Call a taxi. Put numbers for local cab companies in your phone before heading out for the evening.

–Be a responsible host in reminding guests to stay safe and always offer alcohol-free beverages.

–If you encounter an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and ask a passenger to call 911 ( or pull over to a safe location to make the call yourself ).

–Remember, prescription, over-the-counter medications and illegal drugs also can impair your ability to drive safely.