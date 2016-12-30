KHP: Kidnapping, robbery suspects arrested after I-70 chase

By GARRETT SAGER

Law enforcement authorities in Ellis County were involved in a Tuesday morning high speed chase on Interstate 70 with speeds exceeding 100 mph.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Troop D Technical Trooper Tod Hileman, two suspects wanted for kidnapping and armed robbery in Kansas City, Mo., were spotted around 7:51 a.m. Tuesday as a trooper ran the tags of a westbound 2004 Ford vehicle at mile marker 160 just east of Hays.

The Ford vehicle was reported as stolen. The trooper continued to follow the suspects as they took Exit 159 into the Hays city limits.

The suspects continued north and proceeded to turn into a convenience store where another trooper arrived for assistance.

Once the assisting trooper flashed his vehicle lights, the suspects began to flee, driving north briefly, then turning left and heading into the Wendy’s parking lot. Troopers began chasing the vehicle which jumped the curb, landed back on Vine Street and then headed west on I-70.

Speeds began to exceed 100 mph as the pursuit continued westbound on I-70.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s office was able to deploy road spikes at Yocemento, mile marker 153. where they successfully took at the tires of the fleeing vehicle.

The suspects continued west for three more miles before the fleeing vehicle left the road, entered the ditch, and crashed.

Both suspects attempted to run from the stolen vehicle, but authorities were able to apprehend the man and the woman and place them under arrest.

Jonathan Roberts, 31 and Michelle Trimble, 37 were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, and felony eluding law enforcement.

Roberts and Trimble continue to be held in the Ellis County Jail until they face their charges in Ellis County before being sent back to Missouri.