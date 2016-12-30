New Year’s Holiday Sanitation Schedule for City Public Works

There will be no trash / garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, January 2, due to the New Year’s holiday.

But Junction City public Works Director Ray Ibarra reported that there will be trash / garbage pick-up the next work day. For example, Monday’s pick-up day will be Tuesday January 3. Tuesday’s pick-up day will be Wednesday. Each day’s pickup will be backed up with the Friday collection occurring on Saturday.

To ensure pick-up, your trash should be set out by 6 a.m.

Carts should be removed from the curb or alley by the following day of their scheduled pick-up.