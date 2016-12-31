City Commission to Reorganize Tuesday

The Junction City Commission will conduct their annual reorganization Tuesday night ( January 3 ) during their meeting at 701 North Jefferson. It begins at 7 p.m.

A mayor and vice mayor will be elected and commissioners will be appointed to different public boards and committees for the 2017 year.

In the past the reorganization always occurred in April but it will now be done in January. The change was made after the Kansas Legislature moved city elections to November in the fall of odd numbered years, with new commissioners that are elected taking their seats in January.

The election of the mayor and vice mayor will be done by the commissioners themselves on an annual basis, and the mayor then makes the appointments to different boards and committees.