Kansas woman dies after ejected when SUV overturns

DOUGLAS COUNTY – A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 10p.m. on Friday in Douglas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford Expedition driven by Taylor L. Robinson, 21, Topeka, was westbound on U.S. 56 just west of E300 Road.

The SUV drifted off the north side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, lost control and swerved down into the south ditch.

The SUV overturned and ejected the driver.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.