Potential Impact of Legislature to be Followed

There are many things the Kansas Legislature could do that could have an impact on the Geary County Sheriff’s Department.

As legislators go to work in Topeka later in January, Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf will follow their progress. “We’re keeping a very close eye on what they do because there are a lot of things that they can do that will affect us greatly. And hopefully they don’t pass any more things down on the counties that the counties have to pay for.”

One issue that received some discussion last session involved asset forfeiture money that is collected by law enforcement authorities. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with that. It’s been said that they were looking for additional revenues, so that’s one source that they were kind of looking at. So we’ll keep a very close eye on that.”

Asset forefeiture funds have been an important source of funding for needed equipment and vehicles for law enforcement in Geary County.

There are a number of new legislators that will be in the House and Senate in 2017.