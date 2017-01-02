1st Infantry Division 100th Birthday in 2017

The 1st Infantry Division’s 100th birthday is June 8, 2017.

The Military Affairs Council Director in Junction City, John Seitz, noted how the division is embedded in the history of the nation. “You look at the division structure itself, the two brigades that we have now…the 1st and 2nd brigades are the original brigades that were in the division in World War One. And they had two regiments each of infantry in them. Those are the numbers that are still carried around in the division, at least for the most part. That history is embedded in the division.”

Plans are still being prepared for the division’s birthday celebration.