Baylor Rolls Past Kansas in Big 12 Women’s Basketball

Nina Davis and Alexis Jones each scored 16 points and No. 3 Baylor overcame a sluggish start to beat Kansas 90-43 on Sunday.

The Lady Bears (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) shot 60 percent from the floor and limited Kansas to a 22.4 percent clip. Baylor also controlled the boards, 58-30.

The Jayhawks (6-7, 0-2) stayed in the game early, thanks in large part to Jessica Washington, who scored 11 of her 18 points in the first quarter. The Lady Bears turned the ball over six times in the opening quarter but still led 28-19 midway through the second.

It was all Baylor after that, as it outscored Kansas 41-7 over the next 11 minutes.

Beatrice Mompremier had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor, and Kalani Brown added 11 points.