The head coach for the Junction City Blue Jay boys basketball team, Nate Schmitt, has announced that he is buying t-shirts for the first 150 students who attend the game between Junction City and Topeka West Tuesday night at the Shenk Gym.

Schmitt also said Friday is Throwback Night, when the Blue Jays will be wearing old uniforms. They are encouraging anyone that wants to participate and wear their old high school “stuff” do to so. The Blue Jays host Topeka Seaman Friday night,