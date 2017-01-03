County to Bid Farewell to Commissioner Larry Hicks

Geary County elected officials and employees will honor County Commissioner Larry Hicks for his years of service to the County.

Hicks, a Democrat, was defeated by Republican Charles Stimatze for the 2nd District County Commission seat in the November general election.

New and re-elected county officials will be sworn in on January 9th.

Two-thirds of the County Commission will be new in 2017 after longtime Commissioner Florence Whitebread choose not to seek re-election after 24 years of service. Republican Keith Ascher ran unopposed for the 3rd District seat previously held by Whitebread.

Commissioner Ben Bennett will be the voice of experience for new Commissioners Stimatze and Ascher.

The reception to honor Hicks will be on Wednesday, January 4th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm in the County Commission Chambers inside the Geary County office building located at 200 East 8th Street in Junction City.