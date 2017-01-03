F & S Electronics to Close

F & S Electronics at 620 North Washington in downtown Junction City will be closing in the near future.

Owner Bob Cevera made the announcement. “It’s been 33 years. The last couple of years have really been a struggle with online sales and that kind of thing. It’s just a different market. The economy’s kind of different, and I’m just ready. I’m tired.”

Cevera has operated the business for 33 years, for most of that time as a Radio Shack outlet before a conversion to F & S Electronics. He estimated the business would close permanently in 30 to 60 days. The going out of business sign is up in the window.

Cevera is planning to move to another job in Junction City, and confirmed he will continue to work with the blues and barbecue festival, Jammin in JC.