Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire

The Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 1501 Denison Avenue for the report of a structure fire on the evening of Monday, January 2nd.

Upon arrival fire crews encountered a two-story residential structure with light smoke; a fire in the basement apartment of the structure was contained within 10 minutes of arrival. A total of 16 firefighters responded on a six fire apparatus.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended cooking fire.

Two occupants in the home were able to exit without injury prior to the arrival of the fire crew.

Damage is estimated at $4000 to the contents and $11,000 to the structure. The owner is listed as the Manhattan Church of Christ, Inc.