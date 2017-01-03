Former KSU student enters plea to rape charges

MANHATTAN – A former Kansas State University student facing multiple sex charges entered pleas on Tuesday in Riley County District Court.

Jared Gihring, 22, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and a third charge of aggravated criminal sodomy, according to the Riley County District Attorney.

The victim of an alleged rape on April 26, 2014 alleged Gihring had nonconsensual sexual intercourse with her while she was “unconscious or physically powerless,” according to court documents.

The victim of the second rape and criminal sodomy charge, which allegedly occurred on October 6, 2015, says she was unable to give consent to sexual intercourse due to being intoxicated, according to court documents.

Both women allege Kansas State University refused to investigate the alleged rapes because the incidents occurred off-campus.

They have filed Title IX lawsuits against the university. They are no longer enrolled as students at K-State.

A motions hearing is scheduled for Gihring on March 17 at 9 a.m.

His trial is set for late May.