Junction City Man Arrested for Rape, Indecent Liberties with Child

The Junction City Police Department reports the arrest of 31 year old Carlos Alberto Suaza of Junction City.

Suaza was arrested just before midnight on Saturday, December 31st at 210 E 9th Street in Junction City on allegations of allegations of aggravated indecent liberties with a child (3 counts), two counts of suspected rape, and two counts of criminal sodomy.

Suaza is being held in the Geary County Detention Center on $500,000 bond, cash or surety pending a first appearance in District Court.