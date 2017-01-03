K-State at KU Tuesday Night

KANSAS STATE (12-1, 1-0 Big 12)
AT 3/2 KANSAS (12-1, 1-0 Big 12)
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 8 p.m. Allen Fieldhouse (16,300) Lawrence, Kan.
COACHES
Kansas State: Bruce Weber (Wis.-Milwaukee ’78)
Overall: 404-210/19th season
At K-State: 91-55/5th season
- Kansas: 2-9 (0-4 on the road)
Kansas: Bill Self (Oklahoma State ‘85)
Overall: 604-189/24th season
At Kansas: 397-83/14th season
- Kansas State: 23-5 (12-1 at home)
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Kansas State (12-1, 1-0 Big 12)
G: #3 Kamau Stokes (10.7 ppg., 4.4 apg.)
G: #5 Barry Brown (12.1 ppg., 3.0 rpg.)
G: #25 Wesley Iwundu (11.9 ppg., 5.4 rpg.)
F: #32 Dean Wade (9.7 ppg., 5.8 rpg.)
F: #4 D.J. Johnson (11.8 ppg., 6.8 rpg.)
3/2 Kansas (12-1, 1-0 Big 12)
G: #0 Frank Mason III (19.8 ppg., 5.9 apg.)
G: #4 Devonte Graham (12.5 ppg., 2.9 rpg.)
G: #10 Svi Mykhailiuk (11.2 ppg., 3.2 rpg.)
G: #11 Josh Jackson (14.7 ppg., 6.2 rpg.)
C: #33 Landen Lucas (6.5 ppg., 6.6 rpg.)
INSIDE THE SERIES
Overall: Kansas leads 191-93 (series began in 1907)
In Big 12 era: Kansas leads 43-5 (19-1 at home)
In Lawrence: Kansas leads 87-35 (last meeting – 2/3/2016)
Current Streak: Kansas, 3
Last Meeting: Kansas, 85-63, in Kansas City, Mo., on 3/10/2016
Weber vs. Kansas: 2-9 (0-4 on the road)
Weber vs. Self: 3-10 (0-5 on the road)
GAME 14 – QUICK HITTERS
- Kansas State (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) makes the trek down I-70 to renew the Dillon’s Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse, as the Wildcats play No. 3/2 Kansas (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) at 8 p.m., CT on ESPN2. It will be the earliest match-up between the schools since K-State won 39-35 in overtime at Hoch Auditorium in Lawrence, Kan., on Dec. 14, 1934.
- The rivalry ranks as the 8th-longest continuously played in the country (met every season since 1921) with the 6th-most games played (284). The series dates back to a 54-39 Kansas win on Jan. 25, 1907.
- The Jayhawks lead the series, 191-93, including 87-35 at home. They have won 43 of 48 meetings in the Big 12 era, including 19 of 20 games played at Allen Fieldhouse. K-State has lost 10 straight games at Kansas since posting a 59-55 win on Jan. 14, 2006.
- K-State enters Tuesday’s game off to its best start (12-1) under head coach Bruce Weber and the best since also starting 12-1 during the 2009-10 season. The Wildcats have won 7 in a row, which is the longest winning streak since a 10-game streak from Nov. 24, 2013 to Jan. 7, 2014.
- During its current win streak, K-State is averaging 75.6 points on 48.1 percent shooting, including 36.9 percent from 3-point range, with 5 players averaging in double figures led by D.J. Johnson and Dean Wade’s 12.4 points per game averages. The duo has combined to shoot 66 percent.
- K-State is 3-1 away from home this season, including 2-0 in true road games after winning at Saint Louis and Colorado State. The Wildcats have won their first 2 road games for the first time since 2012-13.
- K-State won its Big 12 opener for the first time since 2014 on Friday night by converting on 9-of-10 free throws in the final minute to hold off a furious Texas, 65-62, and snap a 4-game losing streak to the Longhorns.
- The Wildcats, who connected on a season-low 36.2 percent (17-of-47) and went without a field goal for the last 4:34, set a season high with 26 made free throws on 33 attempts, including 11-of-14 in the second half.
- K-State connected on just 62.3 percent from the free throw line in the first 10 games, but has now hit 80.3 percent (61-of-76) from the charity stripe in the last 3 games, including a season-best 90 percent (18-of-20) in the win against Colorado State which ties for 7th-best in school history.
- Sophomore Dean Wade led 3 Wildcats in double figures with a game-high 18 points against Texas. All 65 points were scored by starters, as the team had 0 bench points for the first time under Bruce Weber.
THE OPPONENT: 3/2 KANSAS (12-1, 1-0 Big 12)
- No. 3/2 Kansas enters Tuesday’s game with a 12-1 record and 1-0 mark in Big 12 play after running its winning streak to 12 in a row with an 86-80 victory at TCU on Friday… The Jayhawks have not lost since a 103-99 overtime loss to Indiana in the opener.
- The Jayhawks are averaging 86.5 points on 51 percent shooting, including 40.9 percent from 3-point range, on the season with 41.1 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game… They are allowing opponents 68.5 points per game on 39.2 percent shooting, including 35.4 percent from beyond the arc… The team is shooting 61 percent from the free throw line.
- Kansas has a balanced offensive attack with 4 players averaging in double figures led by senior guard Frank Mason III, who leads the team in scoring (19.8 ppg.), field goals made (85) and assists (5.9 apg.)… Mason is shooting 53.8 percent from the field, including 48.2 percent from 3-point range… Freshman phenom Josh Jackson is averaging 14.7 points on 51.4 percent shooting to go with 6.2 rebounds, while Devonte Graham (12.5 ppg.) and Svi Mykhailiuk (11.2 ppg.) also average double figures… Mason, Graham and Mykhailiuk have totaled 85 3-pointers this season… Senior Landen Lucas is tops in rebounding (6.6 rpg.).
- Kansas is led by 14th-year head coach Bill Self, who has a 397-83 record in his tenure… He has a 604-189 record in his 24th season as a head coach, which includes stints at Oral Roberts (1993-97), Tulsa (1997-2000) and Illinois (2000-03).
BREAKING DOWN THE SERIES
- This will be the 285th meeting between the two schools with Kansas leading the series, 191-93, including an 87-35 mark at home… The two schools have met at least once every season since 1921, while the series dates to 1907… It ranks as the 8th-longest continuously played rivalry in the country, while it ties for the 6th-most games played.
- Kansas holds a 43-5 mark in the Big 12 era and have won 17 of the last 20 meetings, including 10 of the last 12.
- Kansas has won 10 straight in the series at home with the last K-State win coming on Jan. 14, 2006 (59-55).
- The Jayhawks won all 3 meetings in 2016, including 77-59 at home on Feb. 3, 72-63 in Manhattan on Feb. 20 and 85-63 on March 10 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship at the Sprint Center… It marked the first 3-game sweep since 2013.