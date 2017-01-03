New Horizons RV Owner Phil Brokenicky Dies at 67

The owner of New Horizons RV in Junction City has died.

Phil Brokenicky, 67, Manhattan, was in banking for several years and an active member of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce. Brokenicky was also a former member of the Memorial Hospital Board of Directors.

A celebration of life service will be Friday, January 6th at 10:30 am at the University Christian Church Auditorium in Manhattan.

Visitation is Thursday, January 5th from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.

Memorials have been established for Kansas State Athletics and University Christian Church in Brokenicky’s honor.

Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home located 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan.

New Horizons RV is located at 2401 Lacy Drive in Junction City.