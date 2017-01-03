New Year, New Mayor

Phyllis Fitzgerald is the new Mayor of Junction City.

Her name may be familiar to some, Fitzgerald served as the Vice Mayor in 2016 and was a frequent supporter of community events and projects.

“I am just honored and humbled to have been selected by my fellow Commissioners to be the Mayor of Junction City,” said Fitzgerald who added that it is in her heart to serve. “By heart, I’m a public servant, I love serving, I love serving my community – I am absolutely looking forward to 2017.”

Fitzgerald has been working hard in 2016 on the beautification of Junction City – something she said will carry over into 2017 and in her time as Mayor. In addition to clean-up efforts, Fitzgerald wants to work toward embracing Fort Riley more visibly.

“[We’ve] been talking about having some signs put up on the major thoroughfares…that clearly say ‘Junction City, Home of Fort Riley’, because Junction City is Fort Riley’s hometown,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said in addition to the 100th Anniversary of the Big Red One, 2017 is a year packed with events in Junction City. “If you don’t get out and adventure out and see what’s happening, you’ll miss out,” said Fitzgerald.

The first female Mayor in Junction City in decades, Fitzgerald wants to continue to be a leader and a servant to the community.

“I absolutely love my community, I love serving and just being a part of the community and helping in any way and place that I can,” said Fitzgerald.

Commissioner Mick McCallister previously served as Mayor of Junction City.

Commissioner Pat Landes was voted Vice Mayor for 2017.