Ribbon Cutting Celebration at Sheridan Elementary School

Geary USD 475 cut the ribbon on a new addition at Sheridan Elementary School in Junction City today.

Dr. Corbin Witt, Superintendent, said the students and staff were equally excited for the changes. “It’s a wonderful area, there are three classrooms in the FEMA area so it’s enough to serve the entire school – there are restrooms in that area – so, it is a complete FEMA shelter…there are new technology in the classrooms, and I think everybody was very excited and so it was a great addition to Sheridan.”

Witt said there was a group of teachers that were sharing closet space and the addition was much needed. Sheridan Elementary School principal Dixie Coleman agreed.

“The extra space has been outstanding. Our ESS teachers and service providers now have all the room they need to work in [and] our ELL program now has a nice room for all that they do for our students and staff,” said Coleman.

The addition also included increased parking space.