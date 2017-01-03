Topeka West – Junction City Split Varsity Games

The Topeka West guard duo of Elijah Griffin and Koriyon Carr combined for 36 points and led the Chargers to a 68-63 boys basketball win over the Junction City Blue Jays at the Shenk Gym.

The Chargers took advantage of numerous Blue jay turnovers in the ballgame, which saw Junction City rally from a big early first quarter deficit to within one point twice in the second half. A.J. Range of Junction City had numerous scoring opportunities around the rim and was often fouled in the process. He wound up with 21 points to lead the Blue Jays, while teammate Lonnie Autry finished with 16 points.

The Blue Jays fell to 2-4 with the loss, while Topeka West improved to 2-3.

In the girls varsity game Junction City was a 47-30 winner over Topeka West.

The Lady Jays were led by Alana Kramer with 18 points, with 14 of those coming in the first half. Junction City improved to 2-4, while Topeka West fell to 3-2.