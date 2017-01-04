68th District State Rep. Dave Baker talks ‘Quality of Life’, and Possible New High School

Economic development and growth has struggled in Geary County, but it’s not an isolated issue.

Dave Baker, 68th District House of Representatives, said that it’s an issue that clouds the entire State.

“The idea that people come [to an area] because of cheap taxes, obviously, that did not work…we need to get back on track and get a good balance,” said Baker.

GOP Governor Sam Brownback slashed personal income taxes in 2011 with the belief that it would create business expansion and thus prompt a wave of hiring. Baker said he’s a “firm believer” that the way to “get Kansas back on track” is to reinvigorate the Commerce Department and get more businesses to move to Kansas.

One of the first things a potential business looks at is the quality of life in an area before deciding to locate there.

“In Kansas we have an unbelievable quality of life, in this area especially look at the recreation that is available here – you have the lakes, you have the Flint Hills, some of the most beautiful country in the entire country that hasn’t been destroyed..and the people, my goodness, everywhere I go in Junction City I am always welcomed,” said Baker.

Baker suggest everyone “tell their story” and promote the quality of life offered in Geary County. Baker suggests enhancing that quality of life with a possible new high school may not be the death sentence many community members fear.

“The schools here in Geary County, my goodness, you have the best schools in the State here, you have so much to be proud of; I’m on the committee that’s looking at the possibility of a new high school here and that’s a situation that every other school district in the state of Kansas is in great envy of,” said Baker.

Understanding the hesitation of the community, Baker is optimistic that this time may be the right time.

“I know there’s been some issues on past endeavors that didn’t come to fruition, but I think [we’re] going to work through that; I think those houses and those lots will be filled in and those will be put back on the tax roll – I don’t think we’re without hope,” said Baker. “One of the biggest improvements that I see happening right now is the 77 Highway project, that has been a real inhibiting factor here for the last few years while it’s been going on, and it looks like it’s about done.”

Proposals for a new high school have suggested relocating on the west side of town off of US-77. The first of two Town Hall meetings to discuss a proposed new high school project is on January 17th.

Baker was a guest on the AM radio talk show JC Now on 1420 KJCK – The Talk of JC.