County Commission News Updates

The Smoky Hill Township has donated $5586.82 to help with the construction of a rural fire station on Spring Valley Road.

The donation was announced at the weekly County Commission meeting.

Commissioner Florence Whitebread also reported that the annual Storm Spotter Meeting is March 6th at 7:00 pm. That meeting will be open to the public, as always.

—

The Geary County Commission has signed an IT agreement with Nextec. Commissioner Whitebread said that the agreement with Nextec will range from the replacement of computers to general servicing of equipment.

“Everybody will have the same type of computers, they’ll all be on the same programs; because we’re having too many problems, some people have old computers and they don’t get the new programs and we think that [it] will correct a lot of our problems here in the building,” said Whitebread.

The building Whitebread referenced is the Geary County Office Building.