County to Honor Commissioner Whitebread’s 24 Years of Service

Geary County elected officials and employees will honor County Commissioner Florence Whitebread for her 24 years of service to the community.

Whitebread shocked officials and community members alike when she chose not to seek re-election to the 3rd District County Commission seat in 2016.

Keith Ascher ran unopposed for the 3rd District seat previously held by Whitebread.

Two-thirds of the County Commission will be new in 2017 after the defeat of Democrat Larry Hicks by Republican Charles Stimatze for the 2nd District County Commission seat. Hicks served on the Commission for eight years.

Commissioner Ben Bennett will be the voice of experience for new Commissioners Stimatze and Ascher.

New and re-elected county officials will be sworn in on January 9th.

The reception to honor Whitebread will be on Friday, January 6th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Geary County Historical Society located at 530 N. Adams Street in Junction City. A special presentation will begin at 3:00 pm.