First Baby of New Year at Geary Community Hospital

Mariah Brown and Dwight Johnson, Junction City, have announced the birth of their son, Mark Khawai Johnson, who was born on Monday, January 2, at the Martha K/ Hoover Women’s Health Center at Geary Community Hospital.

According to a news release from the hospital Makai weighed seven pounds nine ounces, and was 19 and-a-half inches long.

Makai joins sibling DJ at home.

The paternal grandparents are Anna and Harry Gregory of Junction City.

The Johnson family also received a newborn care package including diapers, wipes, baby bath soaps, an infant tub and a $50 Wal-Mart gift card.