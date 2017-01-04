Fitzgerald to Chair MAC Board

The new Junction City mayor Phyllis Fitzgerald will serve as the chair for the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council committee.

MAC Director John Seitz reported that Fitzgerald will succeed Mick McCallister, whose term on the committee has ended with the city commission reorganization. Fitzgerald is now the representative from the commission to the MAC committee. McCallister will continue to serve on the Chamber Board of Directors.

The next meeting of the MAC committee will be on Wednesday, January 11th at 4:30 p.m.