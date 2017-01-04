Kansas deputies arrest suspect, seize drugs and guns

PAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Pawnee County are investigating a suspect on drug and weapons charges.

On January 2, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office along with Fire/Rescue and EMS responded to a citizen complaint of an unresponsive man in a vehicle, according to a social media report.

Upon arriving on the scene, First Responders started CPR on and he was transported the man to Pawnee Valley Community Hospital in Larned.

After further investigation Pawnee County Sheriff’s Deputies issues a search warrant at a residence in the northeast corner of Pawnee County.

Deputies seized over 3 pounds of marijuana, 7 grams of fentanyl, 5 guns and $2,700.00 cash.

One suspect from the residence was arrested and transported to the Pawnee County Jail with charges pending.

Names of the suspects were not released.