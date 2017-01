NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Geary County:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TOPEKA KS

CLOUD-CLAY-RILEY-GEARY-WABAUNSEE-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…CONCORDIA…CLAY CENTER…MANHATTAN…

JUNCTION CITY…ALMA…ESKRIDGE…MAPLE HILL…ALTA VISTA…

MCFARLAND…HARVEYVILLE…PAXICO

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST THURSDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TOPEKA HAS ISSUED A WINTER

WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS

EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY.

* TIMING…SNOW WILL BEGIN IN NORTHERN KANSAS DURING THE EARLY

EVENING BEFORE SPREADING TO THE SOUTHEAST OVERNIGHT. THE

ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL TAPER OFF AROUND SUNRISE TOMORROW

MORNING. THERE IS A CHANCE FOR LIGHT SNOWFALL TO LINGER OVER FAR

EASTERN KANSAS THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…HOWEVER DO NOT EXPECT

ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS THURSDAY MORNING.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…SNOWFALL TOTALS IN THE ADVISORY AREA WILL

RANGE FROM 1 TO 3 INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS UP TO 4 INCHES

ARE POSSIBLE…ESPECIALLY NORTH OF INTERSTATE 70 AND EAST OF

HIGHWAY 75.

* MAIN IMPACT…WINTRY PRECIPITATION IS FORECAST TO ACCUMULATE

IN THE AFFECTED AREAS CAUSING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS.

THOSE WITH TRAVEL PLANS ARE ADVISED TO CHOOSE AN ALTERNATE

ROUTE…OR SHOULD USE EXTREME CAUTION IF TRAVEL IS

UNAVOIDABLE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW

WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW

COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE

DRIVING.