Sundown Salute to Span Five Days in 2017

The annual Junction City Fourth of July celebration Sundown Salute will cover a five day period in 2017.

Dates for the event were announced by Sundown Salute Committee President (Chair) Nikki Londene.

“We’re going to kind of do a soft opening on the 30th; [we’re] not 100% sure yet as far as entertainment what we’re going to do, all of that is still in the works – we’ve got a couple of great ideas, some ideas to throw some local talent on there or we may go back and do the gospel night like we’ve done in the past,” said Londene.

Sundown Salute 2017 will be June 30th through July 4th. The Ottaway Amusements Carnival will begin on June 30th.

“We’re still running through a ton of ideas,” said Londene. “The Board just got elected last night.”

The celebration will still have the customary vendors in Heritage Park, family activities, the traditional Veterans Ceremony and the annual Sundown Salute parade.

January 3rd was the first meeting to organize the new Sundown Salute Committee which is comprised of several subcommittees in an attempt to maximize efforts.

Londene is the President, or Chair and Jim Germann is the Vice President (Vice Chair) for the committee.