Commissioner Recognized During Reception

Outgoing Geary County Commissioner Larry Hicks was honored during a reception at the Geary County Office Building on Wednesday. Hicks, who lost in the November general election race for the 2nd district seat on the county commission, is completing eight years of service on the county commission.

Hicks addressed an audience of community members and county employees attending the reception, “I’m truly humbled that all of you came out and showed your appreciation for the work I’ve tried to accomplish.” He added he believes in Junction City and Geary County.

Hicks cited his continued support of the effort to meet the challenges existing in Geary County as his biggest accomplishment during his time on the county commission. His time on the commission comes to an end on Monday ( January 9 ).

Charles Stimatze will fill the second district seat on the commission.