Health Insurance Events Slated at Manhattan Public Library

MANHATTAN – People seeking help selecting a health insurance plan for 2017 or wanting to know whether they would qualify for a health insurance tax exemption have an opportunity to talk with experts 9 a.m to 1 p.m., Sat., Jan. 14 and Sat., Jan. 28 at the Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan.

“There is no cost to attend this event, but people should call the Area Agency on Aging at (785) 776-9294 to schedule an appointment,” said Julie Govert Walter, Executive Director of the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging.

Trained health insurance Navigators will help people compare their insurance options at the Health Insurance Marketplace and explain how this insurance works and answer questions.

“These experts can explain money-saving options available to many people—including advance tax credits that help pay monthly insurance premiums and cost reductions that help keep medical costs low.” Walter said. “Navigators can also help Kansans learn whether or not they qualify for a tax exemption and help them apply for one.”

“No matter where you live, you may be able to buy insurance that covers a comprehensive set of benefits including doctor visits, hospital stays, preventive care, and prescriptions,” said Karen Mayse, a Navigator at the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging.

She said plans in the Marketplace must treat you fairly—they can’t deny you coverage because of a pre-existing condition.

“With a single application, you’ll also find out if you qualify for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or can get savings to use right away to lower your health insurance premiums,” Mayse said.

Mayse said there will be larger penalties for taxpayers who do not have health insurance in 2017. Navigators can explain these rules and help people understand their choices.

To schedule and appointment or for more information, please call John Dickey at (785) 776-9294.