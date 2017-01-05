January Combined MAC/MRC Breakfast

The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that the January Military Affairs Council (MAC) breakfast will be a combined effort with the Manhattan Chamber’s Military Relations Committee.

The breakfast will be Thursday, January 26th at 7:30 am at Riley’s Conference Center located at 446 Seitz Drive on Fort Riley.

Lieutenant General Retired Perry Wiggins, Executive Director of the Governor’s Military Council, will be the guest speaker.

The cost is $10.00 for service members and $12.00 for all others. An official DOD issued ID card is required for entrance to Fort Riley. If you do not have the proper ID Card, please send the following information with your RSVP to the JCACC:

Full name, including middle initial

Driver’s license number and state of issue

Birthdate

Phone/email

RSVP to the chamber online or by calling 762-2632.