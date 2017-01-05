Junction City Bowl Trying to Raise $20,000 to Host Major Tournament

The owner of Junction City Bowl wants to bring a major Pro Bowler’s Association Tournament to that facility in May.

Junction City Bowl has been under the direction of Joe Ellison for the past nine years in which time the facility has hosted a PBA Regional Tournament. This year, Ellison has his sights set on a bigger fish.

“From talking with the PBA, they’ve got an extra framed event which is an internet based broadcast subscriber service type thing; it’s kind of a step in between the regular Regionals that we normally run and what you see on ESPN on Sundays – they have their camera crew, they’ve got their commentators, and they offer more prize money – which of course, comes at more cost to us – instead of a $5000 costs to get them here, it takes $20,000 to get them here,” said Ellison.

Ellison needs funding support for this tournament, and is seeking to raise $20,000 by the end of January. There are various sponsor categories ranging from $100 to $5000.

If the funds are raised, the tournament would bring national touring professional bowlers to Junction City and more amateur bowlers from across the state to watch the professionals and bowl with them in a PRO-AM session.

Interested sponsors should contact Joe Ellison by email at joe@junctioncitybowl.com or by phone at the Bowling Center at 238-6813.