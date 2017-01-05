K-State Kicks Off 2017 at Bill Easton Classic

MANHATTAN, Kan. – After opening the indoor season with two home meets in early December, the Kansas State track and field team opens the 2017 portion of its indoor schedule as it makes the quick trip down I-70 to compete in the Bill Easton Classic hosted by the Kansas Jayhawks in Anschutz Sports Pavilion on Friday.

The meet is set to begin at 1 p.m., CT, with four different field events, while the track events are set to kick off at 3 p.m., CT, with the women’s 3000 meter run. Admission to the meet is free.

“This should be a good meet to get us back into a competitive mode,” Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Cliff Rovelto said about Friday’s meet. “All the schools are coming off the Christmas break and most of the athletes are not very sharp right now. Having said that, I know that we will have a few athletes that will set personal bests and there will be some quality marks.”

This season marks the first time since the 2015 season that the Wildcats will compete at the Bill Easton Classic. At that meet, the Wildcats left Lawrence with 11 first-place finishes, four top-10 program marks and several personal bests.

K-State’s 2015 Bill Easton Classic was highlighted by sprinter A’Keyla Mitchell, who took first place in the 200 meter dash and broke the school record in the event. A freshman in 2015, Mitchell posted a time of 23.97, topping a then 25-year old school record held by former Wildcat Markeya Jones.

The Wildcats will also look to ride the momentum from the success it saw on December 10 as both the men and women swept the competition at the K-State Winter Invitational to close out 2016. K-State athletes combined for 17 first-place finishes in Ahearn Field House to seal the victory for the Wildcats.

For more information on the Wildcats’ first meet of 2017, including a full schedule and heat sheets, can found here. Live results for the meet will be provided by Black Squirrel Timing and can be found here.

For the latest on K-State track and field follow @kstatesports and @KStateTFXC on Twitter or Kansas State Track & Field/Cross Country on Facebook.