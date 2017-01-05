New EDC Director Begins Work

It was the spirit of the people that appealed to me – that’s the sentiments of the newest addition to the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Director Mickey Dean.

“I just saw a spirit which appealed to me…we want to grow, we want to make Junction City the best community we possibly can,” said Dean.

Dean began work after the New Year and she’s already hit the ground running.

“I’ve already started and I will be making appointments with local leaders; I want to sit down and understand what their thought processes are, what it is that they think is good, what they don’t like…I don’t want to go down the same road, but I also want to hear from people what they feel is the right direction for Junction City,” said Dean.

Dean said that relationships are one of the most important factors in economic development.

“It’s nothing but relationships, and networks – I mean, getting to know people, understanding their needs and their issues whether it be from the community side or the company side…it’s rather like a big jig saw puzzle, with a lot of confidential parts sometimes in the middle of it,” said Dean.

After meeting with local leaders, Dean said she will take the collective information and develop a plan, goals, and prioritize in order to move forward.

“I think there is a lot of potential in Junction City…I just think that you as Junction City haven’t tapped in to that yet, and I just truly want to be a part of that and see how I can help and what I can bring to that,” said Dean.

Dean was a guest on JC Now where she discussed her first few days on the job. Dean expressed her excitement to build on the relationship with Fort Riley and local industries like Smithfield and Footlocker.

Dean is a graduate of KSU and has 26 years of Economic Development Experience. She has been hired on a six month contract which will be re-evaluated for a permanent position at the end of that time period.

Dean most recently worked as the Harvey County EDC Director.

Dean is married with two children, five grandchildren and seven horses. She resides in Halstead, KS.