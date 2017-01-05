Emergency Accident Reporting Activated

The Junction City Police Department has released the following information regarding non-injury vehicle accidents during winter weather conditions:

During weather conditions where numerous accidents occur, the Police Department can be overwhelmed by calls for service involving minor accidents.

Should this occur, the Chief of Police or the Senior Supervisor on duty will initiate the emergency snow procedure:

The JCPD will not respond to non-injury accidents under $1000

Drivers should move to a place of safety and then exchange insurance information and report the accident to their insurance company as soon as possible

All injury accidents and accidents that block the street due to disabled vehicles should be reported to the police

As soon as caseload permits, the JCPD will go back to normal report taking

The JCPD thanks the community for their patience during this weather event.