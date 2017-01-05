Police: Identity Theft or Fraud Scams

The Junction City Police Department is reminding Junction City residents to protect themselves from becoming a victim of identity theft or fraud.

JCPD Lieutenant Jeff Childs said there are a number of scams going around which are intended to take money from citizens or their personal information. A sample of scams include:

–You will receive a telephone call and the person will identify themselves as a member of law enforcement. They will tell you that there is a warrant for your arrest, but that you can take care of the warrant by paying the fine with your credit card. Childs said law enforcement agencities do not work that way.

–You may receive a telephone call from a person that will tell you that your utilities have not been paid, and if you don’t pay by credit card they will be turned off. Childs added utility companies do not collect on late payments using that method.

–You could receive an email saying that you had won a lottery, but that you have to pay the taxes on your winnings before they can be given to you or that they need your bank information so that the winnings can be deposited in your account. Childs said generally, you cannot win a lottery if you did not play.

Childs noted the JCPD reminded the public to think before paying any fines or bills that someone is attempting to collect from you be telephone. Don’t let the threat of arrest or threats that your utilities will be turned off scare you into giving your credit card or bank account information. If you are contacted and believe that this is a scam, contact the law enforcement agency in your city or county for guidance on how to handle it.