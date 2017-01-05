Retirement Ceremony for Commissioner Whitebread Friday

Geary County elected officials and employees will honor County Commissioner Florence Whitebread for her 24 years of service to the community.

Keith Ascher was elected to the 3rd District seat previously held by Whitebread.

Two-thirds of the County Commission will be new in 2017 after the defeat of Democrat Larry Hicks by Republican Charles Stimatze for the 2nd District County Commission seat. Hicks served on the Commission for eight years.

New and re-elected county officials will be sworn in on January 9th.

The reception to honor Whitebread will be on Friday, January 6th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Geary County Historical Society located at 530 N. Adams Street in Junction City. A special presentation will begin at 3:00 pm.