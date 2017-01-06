32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

The plans are in place for the annual city-wide Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Junction City.

Organizers issued a release saying there will be a gospel tribute musical celebration at Living Word International Ministries at 1704 St. Mary’s Road at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 15. The annual celebration will be Monday, January 16, at 10 a.m. at the C. L. Hoover Opera House.

Sunday’s tribute will recognize and honor Dr. King, the minister; his work in the ministry, his faith and his commitment and dedication to his ‘Divine Call.’ The recipient of the ‘Coretta Scott King Courage Award’ will also be recognized. Area choirs, groups, ensembles and special guests will participate.

The Monday celebration will feature Dr. Cheryl Grice, Kansas State University, speaking on the theme, “It Takes a Village; A Community Call to Action!” Others guess are invited to share sentiments and musical selections. A Commemorative March will conclude the program.